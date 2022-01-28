Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda Talks About Content; Reveals Why He Hasn't Done Any OTT Projects
After Bepannaah (2018), Harshad Chopda didn't take up any shows and was seen in a couple of music videos. The actor surprised his fans by doing Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Fans are all praise for the actor and they also love his chemistry with his co-star Pranali Rathod aka Akshara.
About content, Harshad said that it (content) should leave a positive mark or positive mindset in people, and feels that it affects people.
He added, "I feel content should leave the audience with an impression for a few days if not more. I think any content should leave a positive mark or a positive mindset in people. Like we all have some films which we enjoy watching when we need a bit of cheering or films that put us in a good mood. Sometimes, people go through stuff in their lives and through entertaining content, if we can provide them with a bit of light or hope, then it is worth it. I am not against realistic content but I feel, we are living in reality so I need something motivating. In fact, people think realistic is easy but drama is tougher. Life is stranger is than fiction and fiction is inspired from life. We use our experiences in our stories."
When asked why he hasn't done/taken up any OTT projects, he said, "I think OTT will take a little time to produce a certain kind of content. I am not saying good or bad but I mean content to my liking. I don't like abusing or sleaze and my idea of content is something that should inspire and motivate people."