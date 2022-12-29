Yeh Rishta Actor Paras Priyadarshan Aka Neil Breaks Silence On His Exit From Harshad-Pranali's Hit Show

Rajan Shahi's long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus premiered on Star Plus in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik respectively.

Since then, the family drama is among the most loved shows and is continuously fetching great numbers. Currently, YRKKH focuses on the third generation, Akshara and Naitik's grand daughters.

Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are currently playing the main leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While fans are loving them as Abhimanyu and Akshara, the makers are trying their level best to make the show more interesting.

After a lot of trouble and a leap, Akshara and Abhimayu had finally reunited recently. However, the current track will result in their separation again. The loyal users must be aware that the current track of Neil's untimely death in the show.

Actor Paras Priyadharshan was playing the role of Harshad Chopda's younger brother Neil in YRKKH and viewers were loving their bond. However, in a shocking turn of events, the makers have killed his character and his death will play a catalyst in Akshara and Abhimanyu's divorce.

In a recent interview, Paras has finally reacted to his exit from the show and revealed that it was a mututal decision. Talking to ETimes, he said, "I am basically from Delhi, so I am planning to spend time with my family for New Year's. Yes, my track in Yeh Rishta is over. It was a mutual decision and I do not want to comment more on that. The track had a new story and I also had my plans, so it was a mutual decision to part ways. Yeh Rishta was a great experience working with the entire team."

Well, fans are surely going to miss him in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

