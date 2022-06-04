Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karishma Sawant: I’m At A Stage Where I Only Want To Focus On My Work

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top five shows on the TRP chart. Fans are loving every character in the show and one of them is Karishma Sawant, who plays the role of Aarohi. The actress recently revealed that she is at the stage wher she only wants to focus on work.

The actress also added that she doesn't get time to socialise, but it doesn't bother her as she is doing what she loves.



Karishma was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I'm at a stage where I only want to focus on my work and I'm doing what I love, so not getting time to socialise doesn't really bother me. But I would say that there are days when I do miss my best friend who stays away from India, but I have accepted that's how adulthood is. So when I meet her one day, it will all be worth it."

She also spoke how television has evolved and people are even accepting fantasy shows and other changes on television.

She said, "The TV industry has grown tremendously and evolved too. The characters of TV shows are now being beautifully flawed and the audience is thoroughly entertained. Fantasy shows are made and are being accepted and many other changes have added to the growth of this medium."

Recently, Karishma mentioned how her approach towards fame is different and she would never want fame to get to her head. She added that she believes in simple living and wants to focus on personal growth and wants to give audience her best.