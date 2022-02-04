Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Karishma Sawant Reacts To Fans Wanting To See Aarohi & Neel Together

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back to top 5 spot. The show has been doing really well after Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant entered the show. The new track is keeping the viewers hooked to the show. Fans are loving Abhimanyu and Akshara's chemistry on the show and they lovingly call them AbhiRa.

Viewers notice every small thing in the show- from the acting skills of every actors, costume or the sequences. In the show, Karishma and Paras Priyadarshan's jodi has grabbed attention. Although they are not cast opposite each other as of now, they feel they are adorable together and also find their nhok-jhok cute. Along with AbhiRa, a few of them have also been trending #NeRohi. Karishma recently reacted to the same!

When asked about if NeRohi is going to be a thing, she told India-Forums, "It depends on the audiences, how they have seen Neil and Aarohi from the start." Well guys, carry on to trend the couple, you never know, the makers might like your idea!

Take a look at a few comments about #NeRohi!

@PritiPr803: Oo God in dono ko aage ja kr ek dushre ko sahan karne ki Shakti dena. Chhipkali & chamgadar. I think going forward their love story will be very sweet.

Neha: I can't stand Arohi but every scene she has with Neil is so perfect and always funny. I ship #Nerohi . #yrkkh.

kaira36_se_abhira36: This New Couple Jodi Is On Fire 🔥!!!

Well, aren't they cute together! We would surely love to watch them as a jodi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu Quits Birla Hospital; Akshara Meets Anisha

Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera Look Adorable At Mehndi Ceremony; Couple To Get Married In A 5-Star Hotel

Currently, in the show, Aarohi and Akshara have sorted their differences and are pretty cool together. Abhimanyu has quit Birla hospital and a new twist has begun with Anisha's entry. It has to be seen who the girl is and what is her relation with Abhi or Birla family. Also, will she crate any tension among Abhi and Akshara!