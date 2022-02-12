Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karishma Sawant Reveals Her Directors' Compliments Keep Her Going

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles, is one of the top five shows on television. The gripping story and the latest twists have kept the audience glued to the show. Apart from Harshad and Pranali's magical chemistry, Karishma's acting is appreciated by the audience.

While talking to India-Forums, the actress spoke about the show's wide-range audience, story and what keeps her going!

Karishma feels gratitude to be a part of the show that is not target specific. It is her debut show, and she hopes to learn and grow every day.

The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show believes in adapting to the change and giving out quality scenes and performance. In fact, it is my career since it's my first show. I only want to learn and grow everyday where I have been given this opportunity."

The actress added. "The show has its authenticity and also the newness at the same time. Bringing in the Birlas and the siblings of the Goenkas was Rajan Sir's vision which is being executed beautifully everyday with the efforts of the team. That's the magic of the entertainment industry."

She feels that every show has its own feel and look and their show is about family and relationships which is the most important part of our life that one must value and cherish every day.

Karishma concluded by saying that her directors' compliments is what that keeps her going.