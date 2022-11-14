Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Two Popular Characters Set To Re-Enter Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod’s Hit Show?

Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered on Star Plus in 2009 and is among the longest-running daily soaps in the history of Indian television.

Currently, the family drama is revolving around the third generation with Pranali Rathod playing the role of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) daughter Akshara.

On the other hand, Harshad Chopda plays the male lead named Abhimanyu while Karishma Sawant is seen as Akshara's younger sister Aarohi.

A few months back, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took a leap after which Akshara and Abhimanyu were shown separated after Anisha's death.

However, as per the ongoing track, both of them have sorted out their misunderstandings and reunited recently leaving AbhiRa fans elated.

Here comes a piece of bad news for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to the ongoing buzz, Akshara and Abhimanyu's happiness will be short-lived and they will part ways again. Yes, you read that right!

As per reports, Aarohi and Mahima will join hands to plot against the lead couple. Interestingly, Abhimanyu will throw Akshara out of his house in the coming episodes when she'll be pregnant with their first child. However, he'll not be aware of the pregnancy.

While the confirmation is still awaited, the latest development suggests that two much-loved characters are likely to re-enter the show and will play a pivotal role in AbhiRa's love story.

Well, we're talking about Naksh and Keerti. According to a BollywoodLife report, Naksh and Keerti are most likely to return to Udaipur and will be tensed after seeing the problems in Akshara's life.

Earlier, Shehzad Sheikh and Harsha Khandeparkar were seen essaying the roles of Naksh and Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, it has to be seen if both of them will be returning to the show or if the makers will replace them with some other actors.

As of now, the makers are yet to react to it.

For the unversed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be completing 14 years in the coming January. Back in 2009, the show went on-air with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of the OG Akshara and Naitik. Soon, it became one of the most-watched daily shows and made Hina & Karan household names.

After eight long years, both of them left the show to do something different in their careers. After their exit, the focus shifted to the love story of Kartik and Naira. Shivangi and Mohsin also won many hearts during their four-year-long stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

In the last 14 years, the show has been super consistent in terms of TRPs and is still performing well.

Keep watching this space for more updates.