Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Niharika Chouksey AKA Nishtha Birla Quits The Show; Here's Why!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top 10 shows on the TRP chart. The current track which involves Birla family, is keeping the viewers glued to the show. While there's high voltage drama unfolding in the show, the viewers will not be able to see Niharika Chouksey, who plays the role of Nishtha Birla, as she has quit the show.

Niharika is unhappy with the way her role's progress and decided to put down paper. The actress felt there was nothing substantial for the character to perform and was losing out on other offers.



The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Well, there was not anything substantial for the character to perform. I was losing out on a lot of projects and thus I decided to quit the show and focus on other projects."

Niharika mentioned that the producers promised her that they would focus on her character in future, but since it was taking time she decided to part ways amicably. She added that there's no tussle between her and the producers.

The actress concluded by saying, "The producers did promise me that in future there will be a nice track focusing on the character, however, it was taking a while for the same and I wasn't able to give time to other things and thus I decided to part ways amicably. It's a mutual decision and there's no tussle between me and the producers. I absolutely had a great time shooting with Directors' Kut Production house."