Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Reacts To Fans Who Don't Agree With Akshu's Decision Of Sacrificing Love

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The show that stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead roles is loved by fans, especially Harshad and Pranali's jodi.

The track currently revolves around Akshara, Aarohi and Abhimanyu's love triangle. Although many love Akshara's character, they are upset that she is sacrificing her love for her sister Aarohi without giving many thoughts about Abhimanyu. Recently, the actress spoke about her character and about fans reaction.

About her character Akshara, Pranali told India-Forums that she fell in love with Akshara, when she heard about it. She added that she loves everything about her character.

The actress was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I really like Akshara's character. It's quite a difficult character to portray. When I heard Akshara's character, I fell in love with her. She is not just the regular positive lead, she has that spark in her, she wants to become something in life, show loves to make other people happy, she is herself a very chirpy person. I love everything about her."

About fans who don't agree with Akshara's decision of sacrificing love, she said, "Well, I do read a lot of comments that the fans write. Yes, there are fans who don't agree with Akshara's decisions and I totally respect that. They tell me that Akshu should've taken a stand for Abhi but somewhere I know that Akshara couldn't do it because of her feelings. I respect my fans' anger and disagreement. I also know the fact that sometimes the characters and the fans wouldn't be on the same page. The fans have their own thoughts and opinions. I just hope that they get to see something that they've always wanted in the forthcoming episodes."

Pranali concluded by saying that people are finding Akshara and Abhimanyu cute, and she is overwhelmed by all the love that they have been sending it to her.