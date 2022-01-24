Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod Credits Team For TRP Ratings; Reveals Her Favourite AbhiRa Scene

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on television. Post leap, the show took a leap and Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant took over the show. Ever since then, the ratings have improved, and this week, the show saw a major jump in its ratings and has occupied second spot.

Pranali Rathod, who plays the role of Akshara in the show, spoke about the ratings and credited her team for the same. She also revealed her favourite AbhiRa scene.

The actress was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "I would credit the whole Yeh Rishta team, this wouldn't have been possible without them and their hard work. The credit goes to everyone, the whole team."

Fans love Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara's (Pranali) and have been trending the same on Twitter. They have nicknamed the couple as Abhira.

Regarding fans response, the actress said that she is overwhelmed with fans response. She added that she can see fans loving their chemistry and their reactions on social media. She further said that it is overwhelming to see so much love.

About her favourite AbhiRa scene till now, she said, "All the AbhiRa dream sequences are my favourite. I wouldn't name one, it has to be all."

Currently, Abhi and Akshara have confessed their love for each other. Akshara is yet to tell about the same to their families. Abhimanyu has warned Akshara that if she doesn't speak up for them now, she will lose him forever.

What do you think-will Akshara confess her love for Abhi in front of their families? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.