Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sharan Says He Enjoys Playing Vansh; Talks About His Love Track With Reem In Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is catching everyone's attention. The storyline- love triangle of Aarohi, Akshara and Abhimanyu, and the bond of Goenkas and Birla's is grabbing headlines. In the show, Sharan Anandani plays the role of Akshara and Aarohi's brother Vansh.

Recently, in an interview with IANS, Sharan said that the show has given his career boost and a lot of people now recognise him. He is happy and grateful to get the attention and recognition.

In a interview with Tellychakker, the actor spoke about bagging a role in the show and his love track with Reem in the show. He said that he could relate with the character and it's fun playing Vansh.

On what made him choose the character and what he loves about it, the actor told the entertainment portal, "When I first read the script of Vansh, I could relate it to my life. There are a lot of similarities in how Vansh faces difficulties and keeps everyone happy hiding his own sadness. I could relate with the character and it is really fun playing the character onscreen. As soon as time progressed, these past three months have been a blessing to me. I really enjoy playing Vansh, I have realised that Vansh is one of the rare characters who is joyful in the show, whenever there is drama and emotional scenes he brings a smile to the family members faces and even the viewers."

Vansh's is a fun character and his love story is also funny and cute, which we got to watch during Aarohi and Abhimanyu's wedding preparations. Sharan spoke about the same and said that for the first time he is having a love track and he is happy, and is trying to figure out how to approach the situation. He feels that it is important to have a kind of bond on-screen and so, off-screen they try to build at least to connect as a friend, because it is important to know their co-star well to build that chemistry.

He concluded by saying, "So I get to know the person off-camera, at least I am comfortable while performing with the person. With Reem, I don't know things are proceeding onscreen. A day prior to the first-day shooting with Reem, I didn't even know that such a track would come. So when I met her for the first time, I was blushing and we were all happy, having fun. It was really cute and nice, the reaction on screen was exactly how it was off-screen too. "