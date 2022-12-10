After Breakup With Mohsin, YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Now Dating Balika Vadhu Co-Star Randeep Rai?

Shivangi Is Now Dating Randeep Rai?

Reportedly, Shivangi is now in a relationship with famous TV actor Randeep Rai. For the unversed, the duo played the lead roles in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu 2 last year. It looks like they started dating each other after their show went off-air.

Shivangi-Randeep Together Since 3 Months

Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, "Shivangi and Randeep were cordial with each other during the shoot of Balika Vadhu 2. Love found its way much after the show wound up. It's been around three months since they started dating and by the looks of it, they are going strong. They have been spotted outside each other's buildings on multiple occasions and also hit the gym together when time permits."

Shivangi Denies Dating Randeep

However, the TV actress has refuted the rumours. Reacting to her link-up with Randeep, she told the portal, "No, this is not true. I don't know where this is coming from."

Randeep Calls Shivangi A Good Friend

Randeep too has denied the news and stated that Shivangi is just a friend. He said, "Shivangi and I are just friends. I have very few friends and she is one of them."

Fans Waiting For Shivangi’s TV Comeback

On the career front, Shivangi was last seen as a contestant in Colors TV's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 earlier this year. Ever since then, her fans have been waiting for her small-screen comeback. However, the actress is yet to announce her next project.

Randeep Too Is Away From TV

Randeep became a household name after playing the lead role of Sameer in Sony TV's much-loved show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. He was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2 which went off-air in just six months.