Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu Quits Birla Hospital; Akshara Meets Anisha

A new entry 'Anisha'(played by Kashish Rai) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has brought new twist in the story. Abhimanyu meets Anisha and calms her down. He worries for her and feels he should inform others about her. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan brags how he fired Akshara from the hospital. He again insults Akshara and her profession, and tells the family a guitar player has no business in a reputed hospital like theirs. He goes on to call her stubborn and reveals that she handed her resignation letter to him saying that he can't fire her.

Abhimanyu overhears all these and gets furious. He slams Harshvardhan saying that the woman he is referring to is the love of his life, and he cannot disrespect her. He then tells his decision of quitting Birla hospital, which leaves everyone in shock.

Neil calls Akshara and tells her about Abhimanyu; he asks her to be with him. A disturbed Abhimanyu then meets Akshu, and the duo spend some sweet moments together, during which she asks Abhi to think about his decision, but he tells her that he has made his decision. Akshu then asks him if that is all that is disturbing him, which is when Abhi remembers Anisha's incident and feels like sharing it with her but he leaves as he gets a call for the surgery.

At the hospital, while Abhi tells Anand that he will finish the formalities and leave, Aarohi meets Abhi and tells him that she and Akshara have sorted their differences. When she tries to get friendly with Abhi ignores her and leaves. Aarohi then finds Abhi's stethoscope and goes to give it back, during which, she overhears Abhi's conversation with someone and she feels something is fishy.

Aarohi calls Akshara and asks her to meet at a cafe. Akshara is surprised that Aarohi is doubting Abhimanyu. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu is with Anisha at the cafe. He tells her that they should inform the others about her, but she threatens him that she will kill herself if he does!

In the precap, Akshara bumps into Anisha at the cafe, during which a wallet which has Abhi's mother and Akshara's picture falls down. Later, she calls up Abhimanyu and tells him something big has happened. Did she get to know about Anisha? We will have to watch the upcoming episode to know about the same!

Meanwhile, fans are breaking their head about the new entry. Many wonder who is Anisha? Is she Abhimanyu's sister? Take a look at a few tweets!

@Vrushey: If she's his sister then tell us that she's his sister🌝. What's with your surprise & suspense 🌝🥵🤯 #yrkkh #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRa Anisha calls him as Manyu 🤨.

Incognito.mode.on: My theory : must be a friend who is also a doctor and ends up working at Birla Hospital. Sister is too obvious a conclusion and our beloved makers like to mess with the viewers with unexpected twists.

Anushka: My POV How Akshu has Arohi the same way Abhi has Anesha. Both are emotional manipulaters who love to use their siblings for their own motive. Atleast this is what I understood about Anesha.

Tanghita: Anisha looks like is going to give Kairav bhaiyya a tough time. Chada Grahan, jaise usne pehle AbhiRa ko support nahin kiya Nalayak Kairav bana tha, karmfal bhuge ga abh.

