Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Akshara Realises Her Love For Abhimanyu; Duo To Get Married!

The latest wedding track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. Akashara loves Abhimanyu but she has been sacrificing her love for Aarohi because she is in loge with him. Aarohi and Abhimanyu are all set to get married and the families are busy with the celebrations. However, there have been several signs/moments that made Abhi and Akshu realise that they are made for each other.

In the recent episode, Akshara gets to know about Aarohi giving money to someone and tries to find out about the same. When she tries to stop Aarohi, Akshara meets with a dangerous accident and Abhi, who although is nervous and broken, operates and saves her. In the upcoming episode, Akshara gets to know the same and audience will also witness a major twist, wherein Akshu ans Abhi will get married.



In the upcoming episode, Akshara thinks that Dr Rohan saved her, but a nurse corrects her and reveals everything how Abhimanyu saved her. This touches her heart and wonders how can someone love so much.

As per the latest precap, Akshara questions Aarohi again about the money and then she gets to know about the exam which probably is happening on the day of their wedding. Akshara overhears Aarohi telling someone that she can't miss the exam and she will attend it for sure.

Akshara is shocked and wonders if she has mistaken that Aaroghi loves Abhi. She wonders that if she doesn't love Abhi then she is putting all three lives in trouble. She realises her love for Abhi and even her mistake.

Jennifer Winget, Sriti Jha To Erica Fernandes & Pranali Rathod - Who Is Best Jodi Of Harshad Chopda (Photos)

Harshad Chopda Completes 16 Years In Industry: YRKKH, Bepannaah & Others- Actor's Best Shows Till Now (Photos)

According to India-Forum's report, Abhimanyu and Akshrara will confess their love for each other and will run away to get married.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of YRKKH.