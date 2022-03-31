Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It Will Be A Destination Wedding For Akshara & Abhimanyu!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television. The show is rocking both on Online TRP and BARC charts. Currently, the makers are focussing on Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding. As viewers are aware, YRKKH is known for celebrating every event in a grand way and when it comes to wedding, it is grander! Remember Naira and Kartik's wedding in Udaipur and Greece?

As the viewers are aware, Goenka and Birla families are gearing up for Akshara and Abhimanyu's grand wedding. The wedding festivities have already begun. Wondering where will Akshu and Abhi's wedding will be held! Well, like every other weddings in the show, this cute couple's wedding too will be a destination wedding.



As per BollywoodLife report, the wedding will happen in Rajasthan. The report suggests that Rajan Shahi and his team are touring all over Rajasthan, looking out for perfect location for AbiRa's wedding.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "As of now, shoot is happening in Mumbai but a team of Rajan Shahi is touring all over Rajasthan. They are looking for a stunning location for the marriage of Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhi (Harshad Chopda). They were in Udaipur some days back. It is not known if they have finalised some place or not. However, they are looking around. There are some factors like COVID-19 and the temperature that need to be factored in."

It is also being said that the makers are considering the backwaters of Kerala, but it looks like they want to keep the authentic Marwari vibe of the show by shooting the wedding sequence in Rajasthan.

Are you excited about Abhira's wedding? Hit the comment box to share your views.