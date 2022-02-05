Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Harshad Chopda: I Am Absolutely Single And Want To Concentrate On My Work

Is Harshad Chopda Dating Pranali Rathod?

Amidst all the dating rumours, when the portal asked if there is any scope for real-life romance, Harshad Chopda said, "People wanting to see Pranali and me together in real life will not help. Unki wanting se kuchh hoga nahi. I am absolutely single and want to concentrate on my work. Had I had the time to concentrate on other stuff, I would have not been single."

Harshad On His Inactiveness On Social Media

Harshad Chopda also revealed that he doesn't get enough time to stay active on social media. He said that he is mentally and physically tired. Notably, the actor also assured that he will soon be more active on social media once he gets some free time.

The Actor On Shooting For YRKKH Leap

Harshad Chopda also stated that he was quite nervous after shooting for the lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He said, "When I had shot for the leap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I was slightly nervous about the viewers' reaction because we all had shot for a good show but then we were living in a bubble wherein we had liked the work, but the viewers' verdict was still awaited."

Harshad Chopda On Shooting For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda's character Abhimanyu Birla is being loved by all. Notably, the actor is praised for getting into the skin of the character and portraying it passionately on screen. When asked about his passion for every scene, he said that he improvises every scene and believes in staying connected with the character. "I like to treat every scene of mine and every episode as a full film," Harshad added.

About Harshad Chopda

For the unversed, Harshad Chopda has also acted in shows like Bepannah, Humsafars, Mamta, Left Right Left, Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Tere Liye and so on.