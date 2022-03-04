Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka's Aditi Sharma React To 'Chand Ka Tukda' Scene's Viral Memes

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was one of the popular fantasy drama show on television. Aditi Sharma and Vikran Singh Chauhan played the roles of Roshni and Aman in the show and fans loved the duo's chemistry. In the show, Roshni played the role of a human with angelic powers, who announces that she will marry the man who gets her a 'chaand ka tukda'. It is then that her love interest Aman, who takes the line seriously and tries to drag the moon down using a rope. When he doesn't succeed, he drives to space in his car to get a piece of the moon for his ladylove. The video left fans in splits and they even started a meme fest on social media.

Recently, Aditi Sharma reacted to the same and said that she laughed out loud reading all the memes. She added that she enjoyed it and didn't feel bad even for a second.

Aditi was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I had so much fun reading them. I was enjoying it and did not feel bad for a second. I saw all the memes and was laughing out loud reading them. In fact, I have some amazing friends who make sure I don't miss any of them, like we say 'har ek friend kamina hota hai. My friends brutally trolled me and made fun of me and I had so much fun. Then this guy Ronit Ashra, he made a video of that scene and enacted me and I was so happy about it. I was like wow ye toh bahut he accha hua... I felt nice."

She added that this is not her first meme, as in her previous show Kaleerein, there was a scene where a girl was shown falling from the first floor and it took an entire episode to fall and people trolled them by saying, "Arre duniya mein gravity naam ki cheez he nahi hai (There is something known as gravity)..." Since that was the first time, she felt bad, but during Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, everything was cool. She added that people initially thought that it was a Pakistani show.

She further added, "It was fun, people did not know the entire story and they just picked out this clip and made memes. i did not feel bad at all, in fact, I wanted them to mention them so that I could have got more followers (laughs)."

Aditi also spoke about her bond with her YJHJK co-star and his wife and said that she and Vikram share a very amazing bond and they are still in touch. She added that whenever they meet, they discuss how they want to work together again in a music video or some other project. She hopes that someone casts them together and if they do, they would be more than happy. She also added that Sneha is an amazing chef and they both are great hosts.