YRKKH: Harshad Chopda Reveals How Different Is Abhi From Other Roles; Agrees The Show Is Institution In Itself

Harshad Chopda is one of the talented actors in television. The actor, who is currently seen in Rajan Shahi's popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as De Abhimanyu Birla, is loved by audience. The actor had earlier spoken about the show, his co-stars and the producer. Now, the actor, shared a few pictures of his on his Instagram account, and yet again opened up about the show by penning answers to a few interesting questions.

The first question he mentioned is how different or similar is his role Abhimanyu is from the others he played before. To which he said, "Quite different."

When asked, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is an institution in itself. Do you agree?" He said, "Yes I agree," and mentioned that he doesn't take the character home, but he does sometimes rehearse.

The next interesting question and the answer for the same that the actor mentioned was, "Q: While the show has its high points and drama, at the end of the day it managed to keep the positive vibe alive. Do you feel a change in your personal life (as far as the positivity and feel-good factor is concerned) since you became a part of the show. A: Yes. The positivity of your work environment has a carry over effect on your domestic front too. In fact positivity is infectious."

Many agree with the fact that Harshad is a popular star already. When asked he feels that the show has turned out to be a milestone in your career. He said, "Yes. I'm blessed that every show I've signed has been instrumental in shaping my career and personality."

About Rajan Shahi and team DKP, he said, "It's an At-Home experience. That is why there is I much synergy."

Harshad signed off writing, "P.s- let's leave nothing for Chinese Whisper."