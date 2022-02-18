YRKKH's Harshad Chopda Talks About His Bond With On-Screen Mother Ami; Says A Lot Of Things Are Spontaneous

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows on television. The show is also doing good in terms of ratings, all thanks to the amazing actors. Fans are not only loving the love track of Akshara and Abhimanyu, they are also loving family drama and Abhimanyu's bond with his on-screen mother Manjiri aka Ami Trivedi.

The mother-son bond is beautifully shown in the show and viewers are in 'aww' of the duo. While talking to India-Forums, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu spoke about his bond with his on-screen mother and actress Ami.

Harshad was all praise for the actress and said that they have a tacit understanding and a lot of things are spontaneous.

The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Our scenes have a resonance because she is a very capable and talented actress. We have a tacit understanding and a lot of things are spontaneous and, on the spur."

Ami too, is loving playing her character and spoke about her thoughts of playing Abhi's mother. She said that when she is performing a scene, only thing that stays in her mind is that she is his mother and he is her son.

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 5 Shows Retain Their Slots; Udaariyaan Witnesses A Jump & Hunarbaaz Enters Top 10

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karishma Sawant Reveals Her Directors' Compliments Keep Her Going

Ami Trivedi said, "I'm enjoying the character as it's quite contrary to what I've played before. It's something I want to know and learn about my self as an actor, so, it's a lot of fun. As far as the age gap is concerned, it doesn't seem like that one I'm dressed up as the character. When I'm performing a scene, everything else dissolves, the only thing that stays in my mind is that I'm his mother and he is my son."