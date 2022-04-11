YRKKH: Kumar Sanu To Perform At Akshara-Abhimanyu's Sangeet; Singer Says 'There Is A Lot To Do After My Entry’

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television and fans are loving the current track. The show is also doing well both on online TRP chart and BARC chart. As the viewers are aware, Akshara and Abhimanyu are all set to get married, and weddings or any celebration on the show is shown in a grand way.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make Akshara and Abhimanyu's wedding a grand affair. Recently, in a promo, Harshad Chopda aka Abhi was seen singing and he had revealed a twist! Well, the twist is nothing but the popular singer Kumar Sanu's entry!

Yes, you read it right, Kumar Sanu will be performing at AbhiRa's wedding. The singer confirmed about his performance and also revealed that not just singing, there will be a lot to do after his entry!Talking about his entry and twist in the show, Kumar Sanu was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I really liked the script of the track in this show. In this episode, I will not just be singing songs, but will be seen doing a lot more. There is a lot to do after my entry into the show and a different atmosphere will be created in my presence which is challenging for me and that is why I chose the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

The singer also spoke about his experience shooting for the show. He said, "The people on the sets are very cooperative and I felt like a family here. In future if I will be offered more such fiction shows then I shall definitely do it because if the artist has something interesting to do on the show then it's definitely fun, just like how I came on this show."

(Images Source: Instagram)