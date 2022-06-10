YRKKH's Sharan Anandani Is Glad He Got Opportunity To Play Vansh As He Was Offered Only Comedy Roles

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows on TRP chart. Actor Sharan Anandani is seen as Akshara's brother Vansh Goenka in the show. The actor is glad that he got this opportunity as he was only offered comedy roles previously.

While talking to Times Of India, the actor revealed how he ould not land roles when he was 30 kilos lighter and fitter.

Sharan revealed that when he was 30 kilos lighter in 2017, he was facing difficulty in getting projects as he didn't fit into any of the requirements that makers had for roles in television shows. He then realised that when he was fitter and leaner, he faced competition with many actors who used to sport a six pack or were much fitter.He said, "On TV, I have seen actors make a career out of being overweight. I decided to put on weight and try for different roles. Soon after doing a couple of shows, I landed the role of Vansh and it has got me a good response. People have started recognising me and I am glad people are liking my work and I also feel that I have God's blessings."

The actor is happy with YRKKH offer as he got offered something different. Sharan concluded by saying, "I am glad that I got the opportunity to play Vansh Goenka because I was offered only comedy offers before this. Being overweight does not mean you do comedy roles, but I was only offered those. So, when the makers selected me for Vansh's role, I was happy that something different was offered."