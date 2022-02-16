YRKKH Star Mohena Kumari Is Expecting Her First Child; Flaunts Her Baby Bump

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari announced her pregnancy on social media a while ago. The actress shared a couple of pictures with her husband Suyesh Rawat on Instagram, in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Mohena Kumari captioned the post as, "Beginning of a new beginning Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge. You made it such a happy day for us."

In the above pictures, Mohena and Suyesh are looking amazing together as they pose for a perfect picture along with their cute pet dog. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is looking stunning in a mint green traditional dress. After this post, Mohena also shared a couple of posts on Instagram, in which she can be seen having a gala time with her family members. The soon-to-be-mother looks beautiful in a golden maroon saree. Looks like she is enjoying her pregnancy days.

Mohena Kumari's beautiful pictures are going viral on social media. Their fans and celebrity friends have been posting congratulatory messages in the comments section. Mohsin Khan commented, "Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiiiiii congratulationssssss."

Lataa Saberwal wrote, "Don't have words to express my happiness. Big love and hugs coming your way!!!" Nidhi Uttam commented, "Wow! This is such a happy news @mohenakumari & @suyeshrawat ❤️ Congratulations to both of you God bless you with good health & loads of love & happiness♥️ Loads of love to the lil one in the tummy! Nidhi Maasi waiting to meet u."

Apart from them, celebs like Shivangi Joshi, Rashami Desai, Nakuul Mehta and others have also expressed their happiness on the post. Talking about Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat, the duo tied the knot in October 2019. After marrying the businessman, Mohena shifted her base to Dehradun.