YRKKH Star Paras Priyadarshan Opens Up About His Off-Screen Bond With Harshad, Pranali, Karishma & Others

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is making headlines ever since the show took a leap. After introducing new characters in the show, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned to make YRKKH watchable for the viewers. The show's lead stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant have gone into the skin of their respective characters. On the other hand, the supporting cast is also giving full justice to their roles.

Talking about Paras Priyadarshan, he is playing the role of Neel in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He recently shared about his experience shooting for the show and spoke about the off-screen bond with stars like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and others.

In an interview with India Forums, Paras Priyadarshan said, "The experience has been quite good. It has been very enjoyable; you constantly get scenes with different kinds of scenes with a different kind of emotional depth and that's very interesting. The co-actors are a lot of fun and since we are majorly shooting with a new cast, everyone is vibrant and comes with their own idea, making the shoot fun. Considering the legacy it enjoys, it has been great because we have an established fan base and we are trying to take it ahead and take it up a notch, and I hope we succeed in that and deliver some positive work and we constantly try to improve ourselves each day."

While speaking about his bond with co-stars, the Taj Mahal 1989 star said, "The bond with the co-stars is really good - Harshad, Pranali and Karishma. The entire crew including Amit, Vinay ji, Sachin ji, and everyone. It is such a huge cast, and I have a good equation with everybody. I am closer to the Birlas since we have most scenes together, so we have a very professional relationship and I bond equally well personally as well."

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show also stars Swati Chitnis, Sharan Anandani, Mayank Arora, Parul Chauhan, Sachin Tyagi, Ali Hassan and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Rajan Shahi.