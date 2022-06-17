Zaan Khan Bags 2 Bollywood Films; Clarifies He Is Not Taking A Break From TV

Zaan Khan, who was seen in Kyu Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, has bagged two Bollywood films. This will be his second innings in Bollywood, as before foraying into television, he had done Prakash Jha's Satyagraha (2013). Now, he has signed two films- Afwah by Sudhir Mishra and Abhishek Sinha's directorial venture Bas Karo Anu Aunty.

Zaan is excited about the two projects and feels that he probably in the best phase professionally, doing quality work. He added that when you are shooting with talented people, you don't care about the length of their role.

The actor was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I am excited about working with accomplished names in Bollywood like Nawaz sir and Bhumi Pednekar. I am certain that it will be an enriching experience. I am probably in the best phase professionally, doing quality work. Also, when you are shooting with talented people, you don't care about the length of your role. Getting to share the screen with them and being guided off the camera is a great takeaway for any actor."When asked if he is taking a break from television as he will be doing Bollywood films, he answered no. He mentioned that because of his work on small screen, he was offered these roles. Also, the actor said he is proud to be called as the TV actor.He also said that mediums do not matter and he will do TV shows if interesting roles are offered to him.

Zaan concluded by saying, "I am what I am because of television. In fact, I have been told that I was cast for these films because of my work on the small screen. So, I am proud to be called a TV actor, who is being considered for good projects in movies. If I am offered an interesting daily soap, I will lap it up. For an artiste, the medium shouldn't matter. Also, I believe in the saying, 'Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai'. So, I want to work constantly and be seen on all mediums."