Zain Imam Reveals Why Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Is Slow In Connecting With Masses; Actor Works Despite Injury

Although Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan has managed to stay in the news, it has not grabbed the required TRPs on the TRP chart. In the show, Zain Imam, plays the role of Agastya, who play anti-hero and is seen opposite Reem Shaikh, who is seen as Pakhi. The duo's sizzling on-screen chemistry is loved by audience. Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Zain spoke about his role and why the show has been slow in connecting with masses. He also revealed that he had to shoot despite injury due to telecast issues.

About his role, the actor said that his role is similar to Shah Rukh Khan's in Darr. He said that he enjoys playing such roles as positive roles don't have any scope and this is challenging and gives him scope to emote.

When asked why the show is slow in connecting with masses, Zain said, "We are working very hard and the show has a different story but I agree it is yet to warm up to the masses. The show is slotted at 10.30 pm but it does not start before 11 pm and by that time people go to sleep. In smaller towns, people tend to sleep early so by the time the show airs at 11 pm, people have gone off to sleep. In bigger cities, too, people generally wrap up watching TV around 11 pm. So, hopefully, if the show starts at 10.30, people will enjoy watching it."The actor met with an accident while rehearsing for a scene on the sets. The carpet slipped and he sprained his foot and had a tailbone injury.

Regarding the same, the actor concluded by saying, "It's been more than a week now and I am still trying to recover. Actually, I was rehearsing for a scene and the carpet slipped, my foot twisted and dhammmm.... I landed directly on my tailbone. It is paining a lot even now. So, one can imagine how it felt at that moment. I had to however continue shooting for the show due to telecast issues. I was advised rest but I completed my scenes that day and have been shooting since then."