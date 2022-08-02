Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh & Kishwer Merchant On Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Going Digital

Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, which stars Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles, is one of the popular shows on television. Although it hasn't been doing well on BARC chart, it was getting good rating points on Online TRP chart. Recently, the show had been in the news for Akshit Sukhija's exit. It was also said that the show might shift to digital platform of Colors, Voot.

As per the latest news, the show will be shifting to Voot from August 8. Recently, Zain, Reem and Kishwer spoke about the same and hoped that the audience continue to love the show.

Zain was quoted by India-forums as saying, "I consider myself fortunate to be able to portray a powerful character like Agastya and I'm very excited that this journey will now be continued on Voot. My fans will enjoy different layers of my character whose love, obsession, and devotion to Paakhi will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. I'm confident that we'll receive even more love and adulation for this new journey of ours on Voot."



Reem too echoed the same and said, "Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is a special show and I feel privileged to essay the powerful character of Paakhi who is vulnerable but strong as she stands up for her values and principles. The trials and tribulations of her new journey on Voot, and the way her character unfolds with each new predicament will definitely carve a space in the audience's heart."

Meanwhile, in the show, Pakhi and Agastya's love story stood the test of time and reunited. Just when they began to feel all would finally be well, destiny throws at them the biggest obstacle of all, in the form of Meera, Agastya's stepmother, who escapes prison and is all set to take revenge against Agastya and Paakhi. This time, she is out stronger and had bigger agenda- to ruin the couple's lives by putting them behind bars as terrorists who have committed a crime and played with National security.

About her role, Kishwer said that she immediately drawn to Meera's grey character, when it was offered to her. Although as a new mom, it was challenging for her to portray a complex role, she was very kicked about being back on set. She said that it's always been a pleasure working with Colors, and now she is thrilled to be collaborating with Voot. The actress hopes that the show's new development is well received by the audience.