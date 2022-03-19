Zain Imam Says Filmmakers Hesitate To Cast TV Actors In Films; Feels They Can Outperform Movie Actors

Zain Imam is one of the talented actors in television. The actor became a household name with his show Tashan-E-Ishq and went on to do a few popular shows like Naamkaran and Ishqbaaz. Currently, the actor is seen playing a grey character in Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan. Recently, the actor spoke about his ambition of working on the big screen, and added that filmmakers hesitate to cast television actors in their films.

In an interview with News18.com, Zain said that every actor has a dream of working in Bollywood, and he is not different. The actor hasn't got a chance to make a Bollywood debut, but if given good oppurtunity, he said he would definetly do a film.

When asked which director and what type of role he wants to do, he said that he expressed his wish to work with Imtiaz Ali someday and said that Rockstar is his favourite film. Zain said either he would want to do a biopic or some some realistic movie.

Zain feels that TV actors can equally work well compared to Bollywood actor. He even feels that they are can outperform Bollywood actors.

Zain said, "People who direct movies or produce movies are very not sure about television actors. A lot of television actors have done web series now. I have done a web series myself. Then you need to understand that even TV actors can perform very well, probably better than movie actors. Because I think their skills like memorising power and memorising scripts are very well. I think they read a line and understand the whole concept, the whole storyline. It's like this. This is how brilliant television actors are. But people need to realise this."

The actor concluded by saying, "I think sometimes they are a bit hesitant in casting TV actors. They think we are over-exposed. But no, it's about the talent and the hard work that we guys do. I have nothing against the movie actors, but I think that TV actors can outperform a movie actor."