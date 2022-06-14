Zain Imam Thanks Fans For Making Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Top 5 Across Channels Digitally & No. 2 On Voot

Although Colors' show Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan is not getting the required TRPs on BARC chart, it is one of the top shows on Online TRP chart. Fans are loving the lead actors Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh AKA Agasty and Pakhi's sizzling chemistry in the show. Recently, Zain took to social media to thank fans for their love and support.

The actor thanked not just for their love but also for making their show top 5 across channels digitally and number 2 on Voot.

Teasing fans with #AAkhi moment and promising more of it, the actor shared a video and captioned it as, "Heartfelt thank you to all the fans and lovelies for loving the content and making our show in top 5 across channels digitally since the beginning and no.2 on @voot."

He further wrote, "A lot of #aakhi moments coming your way in tomorrows episode. Stay tuned and keep watching #fanaa 10.30pm mon-fri @colorstv. Means a lot for loving the show and the entire cast of #fanaaishqmeinmarjawan #immj3 #fanaa #zainimam."

Recently, Zain shared the latest promo of the show in which Agastya and Pakhi confessed their love for each other. The audience will witness sizzling chemistry of Agastya and Pakhi as they romance with the song 'Saas Mein Teri' song playing in the background.

While the couple will be enjoying happy moments, the viewers will witness a major twist as Ishaan AKA Akshit Sukhija will re-enter the show as an antagonist. Earlier, Ishaan was shown as polite, lovable and helpful; he was social. But now, he is back from London with major plans. He is all set to take revenge as he is heartbroken.

