Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 Winners List: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shabir-Sriti & Others Win Big
It's that time of the year when Zee TV acknowledges the contributions of innumerable artists who work round the clock to bring you all your favourite daily primetime shows with the celebration of Zee Rishtey Awards 2021. A few weeks ago, the nomination party was held. And recently, the awards ceremony was held, which was graced by several actors from Zee TV. The awards ceremony was hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhajani.
Several actors from Zee TV bagged awards at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Take a look at a few pictures that a few actors and fans shared on social media.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya, looked dashing in a white suit. The actor won Favourite Character (Male) and Best Jodi Awards.
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, slayed in a white fish cut dress. She won Best Social Swagger, Favourite Character (Female) and Best Jodi Awards at ZRA 2021.
Aishwarya & Rohit
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, who play the roles of Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively in Bhagya Lakshmi show, also bagged awards at the event. Aishwarya won Best Bahu award.
Ashi & Shagun
Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen in Meet, apparently won Best Naya Sadasya Awards at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021.
Others Who Bagged Awards
As per social media reports, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia of Kumkum Bhagya won Zee Ki Shaan award. Vaibhav Singh won Best Director award.
Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on the awards event and winners list.
(Images Source: Instagram)