Zee Rishtey Awards 2021 Winners List: Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shabir-Sriti & Others Win Big

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya, looked dashing in a white suit. The actor won Favourite Character (Male) and Best Jodi Awards.

Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, slayed in a white fish cut dress. She won Best Social Swagger, Favourite Character (Female) and Best Jodi Awards at ZRA 2021.

Aishwarya & Rohit

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti, who play the roles of Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively in Bhagya Lakshmi show, also bagged awards at the event. Aishwarya won Best Bahu award.

Ashi & Shagun

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are seen in Meet, apparently won Best Naya Sadasya Awards at Zee Rishtey Awards 2021.

Others Who Bagged Awards

As per social media reports, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia of Kumkum Bhagya won Zee Ki Shaan award. Vaibhav Singh won Best Director award.