Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: Kamya Punjabi Gets Emotional As She Receives ‘Best Maa Award’ In Front Of Her Daughte

Kamya Punjabi is one of the well known actresses on Indian television who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The actresses has been a part of several popular shows including Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, etc and is known for impeccable acting prowess. She is currently seen playing the role of Gauri in Sanjog and as her performance has been winning hearts, she received won the 'Best Maa Award' at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2022.

It was indeed a proud moment for Kamya who got emotional on receiving the award in front of her daughter Aara. The actress got emotional on stage and said, "I have received so many awards in my life, but this is the first time that I received the 'Best Maa Award' and it felt different. In fact, what made my experience even more special and emotional was the fact that my real daughter was also with me at an award show for the very first time when I got this award. I must mention that we all are actors and we have won so many awards like the best villain, best lead and so on year after year. But for the last 12 years, I have been trying to be the best mother in real life and I am glad that I received this award in front of my daughter".

To note, Kamya Punjabi, who was earlier married to Bunty Negi, became a proud mother to daughter Aara in 2009. Though the couple parted ways, Kamya emerged as a strong single mother. She went on to tie the knot with Shalabh Dang in 2020. It happened to a second marriage for Shalabh as well.