      Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Fans Trend ‘No Karan No ZDMN' Over Shaleen Malhotra Aka Karan Shergill's Death Sequence

      Ziddi Dil Maane Na is currently serving some high drama and entertainment for the viewers with its current track. The Sony SAB show has kept its viewers hooked to the screens with its interesting storyline. However, a recent report of Shaleen Malhotra aka Karan Shergill's death sequence has upset the ardent fans of the youth-based show.

      Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans protested against the rumoured development in the show’s plotline by taking to social media. They threatened to boycott the show and trended the hashtag 'No Karan No ZDMN.' The viewers made it very clear that if the makers decide to kill Shaleen’s character Karan Shergill, they will stop watching the show.

      It must be noted that Shaleen’s on-screen chemistry with actress Kaveri Priyam’s character Monami is one of the key highlights of the show. The couple is loved by the fans and they think that without the character of Karan, the show will not be able to survive even for a day. Take a look at a few tweets below:

      Meanwhile, Shaleen Malhotra recently opened up about the aforementioned twist in an interview with India Forums. The actor said, “The latest track has the biggest twist yet. Karan was going through a lot lately and just when everything was looking to fall in place, an unfortunate incident takes his life away. Karan had hopes and plans for him and Monami, and I could really feel it all vanishing away painfully in just a few seconds when we were filming the parting scene.

      He went on to add, “To know that you are breathing your last breath as a character is an unfathomable feeling. This character has taught me so much. Karan’s discipline spilled over to my life and made me imbibe a healthier lifestyle. The way he took charge of his life was also awe-inspiring. Karan will always remain a part of me.”

