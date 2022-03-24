Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Fans Trend ‘No Karan No ZDMN' Over Shaleen Malhotra Aka Karan Shergill's Death Sequence

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is currently serving some high drama and entertainment for the viewers with its current track. The Sony SAB show has kept its viewers hooked to the screens with its interesting storyline. However, a recent report of Shaleen Malhotra aka Karan Shergill's death sequence has upset the ardent fans of the youth-based show.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na fans protested against the rumoured development in the show’s plotline by taking to social media. They threatened to boycott the show and trended the hashtag 'No Karan No ZDMN.' The viewers made it very clear that if the makers decide to kill Shaleen’s character Karan Shergill, they will stop watching the show.

It must be noted that Shaleen’s on-screen chemistry with actress Kaveri Priyam’s character Monami is one of the key highlights of the show. The couple is loved by the fans and they think that without the character of Karan, the show will not be able to survive even for a day. Take a look at a few tweets below:

we have enough dukh dard irl, fiction mein toh happy endings de do please.



NO KARAN NO ZDMN — Gulshan 🦋 (@hereforsush) March 24, 2022

Karan Shergill is an integral part of ZDMN, #MoRan journey and the fans💓

He is the one with the proper character development journey who touches 💞 wid his smartness,hotness,intelligence and romance🌼

No one in ITV can ever replace this💎gem❤️

NO KARAN NO ZDMN#ZiddiDilMaaneNa pic.twitter.com/dlA8FZHXR9 — NEHA (@shrma__neha) March 24, 2022

Makers please don't ruin the show please don't led this happens before it create mess

NO KARAN NO ZDMN #ziddidilmaanena — Anupriya (@Alpha___xyz) March 24, 2022

Karan Shergill is not only the JAAN of MONAMI but he is also a pride of parakram SAF... Nd makers can't snatch our Karan from us...

Can't snatch karan from his Monami (#MoRan)

NO KARAN NO ZDMN — Dipshika Kumari (@daljeev_forever) March 24, 2022

According to me he makes ZDMN zdmn

Without him I will not be what I love



I can't explain what he is but.....stilll

NO KARAN NO ZDMN#MoRan #karanshergill #ShaleenMalhotra #ZiddiDilMaaneNa https://t.co/ZwbM44srkN — Saumya_ (@saumya_t10) March 24, 2022

#nokarannozdmn No one could have played this character better than you because no one has that passion, energy, so no one can give that feel to this character which it needs. You did complete justice to it #karanshergill



NO KARAN NO ZDMN pic.twitter.com/sCQM1Slpp3 — Priti Jha (@PritiJh63563477) March 24, 2022

Why the hell you wanna break them????!!!!!

Show band karane ka shauq hai



Dekho kinne pyaare lagte hai saath mein



NO KARAN NO ZDMN #ZiddiDilMaaneNa #KaranShergill #MoRan pic.twitter.com/6C8C96SVAF — Ankhi X Thoughts (@AnkhiXThoughts) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Shaleen Malhotra recently opened up about the aforementioned twist in an interview with India Forums. The actor said, “The latest track has the biggest twist yet. Karan was going through a lot lately and just when everything was looking to fall in place, an unfortunate incident takes his life away. Karan had hopes and plans for him and Monami, and I could really feel it all vanishing away painfully in just a few seconds when we were filming the parting scene.

He went on to add, “To know that you are breathing your last breath as a character is an unfathomable feeling. This character has taught me so much. Karan’s discipline spilled over to my life and made me imbibe a healthier lifestyle. The way he took charge of his life was also awe-inspiring. Karan will always remain a part of me.”