Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’s Esha Kansara Gets Engaged To Musician Siddharth Amit

Esha Kansara, who was last seen in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, got engaged to her long-time beau and musician Siddharth Amit. The actress shared a glimpse from the ceremony on her social media handle. Esha looked resplendent in a gorgeous pastel lehenga while her fiancé complemented her in a white coloured sherwani.

The duo exchanged rings in a traditional Indian ceremony and they even got down on their knees. Esha shared a bunch of pictures from her dreamy ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Look what we did” and tagged her beau. Check out the post below:

Esha also shared a sweet family picture and wrote, “Fell in love with the family first and then with @musicwaala Ps- we’re opening a production of our own soon #filmyparivaar” Take a look!

As soon as the actress shared the news, fans and friends from the industry such as Rohan Shah, Disha Parmar, Jankee Mehta and Alpana Buch congratulated the couple in the comments section.

Mika Singh To Have A Swayamvar; Rakhi Sawant May Appear As A Contestant: Report

Vishal Kotian Talks About Girlfriend Payal Shetty; Reveals His Wedding Plans

Later, the actress shared another set of beautiful pictures and she captioned them, “NO, we’re NOT MARRIED, yet👻 wo hum sab thode enthu cutlet hai so sagai bhi shaadi jaisi karte hai! And why not?We love our Indian cultures and traditions, full feels! @musicwaala (sic).”

On the professional front, Esha was last seen in the lead role of Amrita Sakhuja in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana. She was paired opposite Hasan Zaidi (Pritam) in the Star Plus. The show was well-received by the critics and it ran for about five months from July 2021 to January 2022. Esha is also known for starring in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi and Mukti Bandhan in the past.