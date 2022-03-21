Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’s Hasan Zaidi Has Decided To Take An Indefinite Break From TV, Says Will Focus On OTT

Hasan Zaidi, who recently played the male lead in Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, has decided to take a break from television. The actor has always been selective about his small screen outings and after his Star Plus show went off-air, he is spending some quality time with his family.

Hasan opened up about his decision in a recent interview with TOI and said, “Being back on the set of a TV show was exciting but mundane at the same time. I enjoyed being a part of ZMGA and relearned what I had forgotten with time. However, I feel that we are still stuck in a loop. The storytelling on TV hasn’t changed much and creativity is bound by many restrictions, especially at a time when such diverse content is being dished out. The need of the hour is to step out of our insecurities of the ratings.”

For the unversed, the actor’s latest show was short-lived and went off-air sooner than expected in the first week of January this year. He also shared that he has declined a few TV shows because they lacked diversity.

Hasan shared, “The kind of work is coming my way is similar to what I have attempted before. I don’t want to repeat myself and hence, have turned them down. None of the offers tickled my creativity. I have decided to take an indefinite break from TV and focus on OTT unless I am offered something out of the box or exorbitant monies to be a part of it for six months. I want to foray into the OTT domain because of its impressive storytelling.”

He went on to add that working on a series allows one to recharge their batteries and the process doesn’t become mundane. The actor also pointed out that one doesn’t have to worry about the ratings whereas they change a decent story of a TV show on the basis of the ratings. Hasan concluded by stating that television is a very demanding industry and it’s suffocating for someone who doesn’t want to be restricted creatively.