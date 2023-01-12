CONFIRMED! Tunisha Sharma's Ex Co-Star Replaces Sheezan Khan As Ali Baba, Begins Shooting Today

It's
been
almost
20
days
since
Tunisha
Sharma
passed
away
and
her
unfortunate
demise
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone.
The
young
actress
was
found
hanging
in
boyfriend
Sheezan
Khan's
make
up
room
on
the
sets
of
Ali
Baba:
Daastaan-E-Kabul.
Ever
since
then
Sheezan
Khan
has
been
in
the
police
custody.
And
while
each
day
is
coming
up
with
a
new
revelation
in
Tunisha
Sharma's
death
case,
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
the
new
lead
pair
of
Ali
Baba:
Daastaan-E-Kabul.
Several
names
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media
for
the
new
lead
of
Ali
Baba:
Daastaan-E-Kabul.
And
now,
as
per
a
report
in
Saas
Bahu
Aur
Saazish,
Abhishek
Nigam
has
been
taken
on
board
as
the
new
lead
of
the
show.
The
report
stated
that
Abhishek
was
spotted
on
the
sets
of
Ali
Baba:
Daastaan-E-Kabul
and
has
begun
shooting
for
the
show.
To
note,
Abhishek
Nigam
happens
to
be
Tunisha
Sharma's
former
co-star.
They
had
earlier
shared
the
screen
in
Hero
-
Gayab
Mode
On.
On
the
other
hand,
rumours
are
abuzz
about
the
new
female
lead
of
Ali
Baba:
Daastaan-E-Kabul.
According
to
media
reports,
Avneet
Kaur
is
likely
to
play
the
new
Mariyam
in
the
show.
However,
an
official
announcement
is
yet
to
be
made.
Meanwhile,
Sheezan
Khan
continues
to
be
interrogated
by
the
police.
The
actor
has
applied
for
bail
and
the
hearing
has
been
adjourned
till
January
13.
Besides,
his
lawyer
has
also
claimed
that
the
actor
is
not
guilty
in
the
case
and
is
likely
to
get
the
bail
this
week.
He
said,
"They
had
been
saying
that
Sheezan
spoke
to
Tunisha
for
15
mins
before
the
drastic
decision,
it
wasn't
so.
She
spoke
to
someone
else
after
that
and
the
last
call
was
made
to
her
mother.
I
am
confident
Sheezan
will
get
bail
in
the
next
hearing".