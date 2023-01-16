Adil Khan Finally Accepts Rakhi Sawant As His WIFE, Says ‘Had To Handle...'; Her Reaction Is UNMISSABLE

After days of denial and secrecy, much to everyone's surprise, Adil Durrani finally accepted his marriage with Rakshi Sawant on Instagram.

Rakhi Sawant's wedding with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani, has been hitting the headlines since the past few days. After Rakhi shared some pictures from their low-key wedding, the latter, as per several media reports, denied getting married to her and called the wedding fake. The actress was spotted in a devastated state by the paparazzi two days ago and cried inconsolably over Adil not being accepted by her "husband."

However, after days of denial and secrecy, much to everyone's surprise, Adil finally accepted his marriage with Rakshi Sawant on Instagram. On Monday morning, he shared their wedding pic where he and Rakhi had garlands around their necks. He stated in the post that he had never denied his marriage to Rakhi, and the internet sensation reaction to his post is simply unmissable.

ADIL DURRANI CONFIRMS MARRIAGE WITH RAKHI SAWANT

Pictures and videos of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani's nikkah were all over the internet last week. It showed Rakhi and Adil signing the marriage certificate and exchanging garlands, while the certificate also showed the actress's name changed to Rakhi Sawant Fatima. However, Adil had been reluctant to accept the marriage.

And now, on Monday, Adil shared a picture from their nikkah ceremony and wrote, "So here's an announcement finally ,I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

An overjoyed Rakhi quickly showered love on Adil's post. She commented, saying, "Thanks jaan lots of love."

RAKHI SAWANT REACTIONS TO ADIL DURRANI'S DENIAL

Last week, Rakhi was spotted crying in front of the media and revealing that she and Adil got married last May. She also stated that her mother is in the hospital and is clueless about her marriage situation. Meanwhile, sharing the news with her fans on Instagram, Rakhi had written, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love fr you Adil."

Rakshi was earlier married to Ritesh Singh, but it was not legal as he was already married and had a child.