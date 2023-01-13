FIRST LOOK Of Tunisha Sharma's Ex Co-Star As New Ali Baba Is Finally Out; Actor Replaces Sheezan Khan

Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul
Update:
TV
actor
Abhishek
Nigam
is
finally
confirmed
to
replace
Sheezan
Khan
as
the
new
Ali
Baba
in
SAB
TV's
fantasy
series.
Sheezan,
who
was
playing
the
role
till
last
month,
is
currently
under
police
custody.
Abhishek
Nigam
will
be
essaying
the
role
in
the
show's
new
version
titled
Alibaba
-
Ek
Andaaz
Andekha:
Chapter
2.
Today
(January
13),
the
makers
unveiled
his
first
look
as
the
new
Ali
Baba.
His
pictures
in
his
character's
getup
are
currently
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
Take
a
look
at
his
post
below:
In
the
photos,
Abhishek
Nigam
is
looking
dashing
as
the
new
Ali
Baba.
Don't
you
agree?
For
the
unversed,
Sheezan's
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul
co-star
and
girlfriend
Tunisha
Sharma
allegedly
committed
suicide
on
December
24
in
his
makeup
room.
After
her
untimely
demise,
the
20-year-old
actress'
mother
filed
a
complaint
against
Sheezan
for
abetment
of
suicide
and
cheating.
Since
then,
the
loyal
fans
of
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul
were
tensed
about
the
fate
of
their
favourite
SAB
TV
show.
However,
this
update
will
surely
make
fans
happy.
While
Abhishek
Nigam
has
replaced
Sheezan,
there
were
rumours
that
Avneet
Kaur
is
likely
to
replace
the
late
TV
star
as
the
new
female
lead.
While
she
denied
the
news,
an
official
announcement
is
still
awaited
regarding
the
same.
Interestingly,
even
Abhishek's
mother
had
initially
refuted
the
speculations
of
him
bagging
the
role
of
Ali
Baba.
There
were
also
reports
that
the
makers
are
not
going
to
replace
Tunisha
as
Mariam.
In
fact,
they'll
be
introducing
a
new
female
lead
opposite
Ali
Baba.
Now,
it'll
be
interesting
to
see
who
is
finally
going
to
bag
the
role.
For
the
unversed,
Abhishek
Nigam
has
a
special
connection
with
Tunisha.
Well,
she
was
paired
opposite
him
in
SAB
TV's
Hero
-
Gayab
Mode
On.
This
means,
her
former
co-star
is
stepping
into
the
shoes
of
Sheezan
in
the
fantasy
drama.
Keep
watching
this
space
for
more
updates!