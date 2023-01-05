No New Actress To Replace Tunisha Sharma In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul; Check What Makers Are Planning

Tunisha
Sharma
Suicide:
The
untimely
demise
of
the
20-year-old
actress
has
left
everyone
in
shock.
She
allegedly
committed
suicide
in
the
makeup
room
of
her
co-star
and
boyfriend
Sheezan
Khan
on
December
24
by
hanging
herself.
Both
of
them
were
playing
the
lead
roles
in
SAB
TV's
Ali
Baba:
Dastaan-E-Kabul.
While
Tunisha
is
no
more,
Sheezan
is
under
police
custody
as
the
late
actress'
mother
Vanita
Sharma
filed
a
complaint
against
him
for
abetment
of
suicide.
As
the
investigation
is
currently
going
on,
the
fans
of
Ali
Baba
were
wondering
if
the
makers
will
continue
with
the
show
or
end
it
abruptly.
Well,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
the
Ali
Baba
team
has
finally
decided
to
continue
with
the
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Confirming
the
same,
a
channel
official
told
ETimes,
"The
show
is
definitely
not
going
off-air.
It
will
continue."
The
production
company
and
channel
decided
to
keep
the
show
going
and
will
focus
on
other
pivotal
characters
and
tracks.
This
is
indeed
a
piece
of
great
news
for
the
show's
fans,
however,
they
are
surely
going
to
miss
Tunisha
as
Shehzadi
Mariam.
Another
update
states
that
the
makers
aren't
looking
for
a
new
female
star
to
replace
the
late
actress'
character.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
According
to
reports,
the
search
for
the
show's
news
lead
couple
is
on
but
the
Ali
Baba
makers
are
planning
to
introduce
a
new
character
opposite
Ali
Baba.
For
the
male
lead
character,
there
were
rumours
that
Abhishek
Nigam
might
step
into
Sheezan's
shoes.
However,
the
actor's
mother
has
denied
the
same.
Meanwhile,
the
cast
has
already
resumed
the
shoot
on
a
different
set
located
at
a
distance
of
three
kilometres
from
the
old
one
where
the
shocking
incident
happened.
Talking
about
it,
a
cast
member
told
the
portal,
"It
is
not
easy
to
shoot
post
the
tragedy,
but
life
has
to
go
on,
and
we
are
glad
that
the
production
house
and
channel
have
decided
to
continue
with
the
show."