Junooniyatt FIRST Look: Promo Of Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's Show Is All About Music, Tashan
Junooniyatt promo: The first look of Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig's new show will make you excited. The show promises to the musical drama that the small screen needed. It stars the two Bigg Boss 16 contestants.
Junooniyatt
promo:
We
cannot
keep
calm
as
the
makers
of
Ankit
Gupta
and
Gautam
Vig's
upcoming
show
have
finally
released
the
promo,
unveiling
the
first
look.
Junooniyatt
is
the
musical
drama
that
the
small
screen
needed.
Yes
and
we
can
say
that
with
confidence.
Ravi
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
are
all
set
to
present
a
never-before
seen
which
will
have
music
as
its
main
core.
Starring
Bigg
Boss
16
contestants
Ankit
Gupta
and
Gautam
Singh
Vig,
the
show
will
air
on
Colors
channel.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Colors
TV
released
the
first
look
promo
on
Friday
(January
13),
sending
the
internet
into
a
tizzy.
Ankit
Gupta's
Junooniyatt
First
Promo
Will
Make
You
EXCITED
The
Udaariyaan
actor,
who
grabbed
eyeballs
during
his
stint
in
Salman
Khan's
Bigg
Boss
16,
is
playing
the
role
of
a
singer
in
Junooniyatt.
His
character
has
been
named
Jahaan.
The
young
lad
aims
to
win
a
competition
and
prove
that
the
allegations
against
his
parents
were
wrong.
"Mere
alfaaz
meri
taqaat
hain
and
meri
awaaz
meri
yakeen.
Mujhe
yakeen
hai
ki
mere
jeetne
se
mit
jayege
mere
maa-baap
pe
lage
saare
ilzam," Ankit
said
in
the
viral
promo
that
has
taken
the
internet
by
a
storm.
Gautam
Vig,
who
was
also
a
part
of
Bigg
Boss
16,
is
back
with
a
bang
in
the
fiction
space
with
Junooniyatt.
He
will
essay
the
role
of
Jordan,
who
is
the
son
of
a
rich
person
but
still
wishes
to
prove
his
dad
wrong.
Who's
Elahi?
Neha
Rana
Is
Here
To
Find
Her
Destiny
"Jab
main
sur
lagati
hu,
maano
main
apni
maa
ko
awaz
lagati
hu," Neha
Rana
aka
Ilahi's
magical
voice
will
leave
you
enchanted.
She
is
here
to
take
you
a
journey
filled
with
music
and
drama.
Will
she
be
able
to
reunite
with
her
mother?
What
will
happen
when
her
fate
crosses
path
with
Jahaan
and
Jordan.
Netizens
have
already
declared
Junooniyatt
a
blockbuster,
claiming
that
the
show
will
set
the
TRP
charts
on
fire.
One
user
wrote,
"Wow....
Jahaan
name
is
so
soulful,
the
story
is
unique
and
musical....
hope
to
see
#AnkitGupta
very
soon
on
TV
screen."
"Excited
for
this
our
Ankii
boy
As
Jaahan
is
back
to
win
millions
of
heart ankit_gupta611.
All
the
very
best.
The
character
Jahaan
is
adorable," another
tweeted.
JUNOONIYATT
PROMO
REVIEW
Junooniyatt
is
the
musical
drama
that
promises
to
keep
the
viewers
engaged,
with
its
unexpected
twists
and
turns.
Unlike
the
typical
daily
soaps
on
Indian
television,
the
flavour
of
Junooniyatt
is
very
different
and
impressive.
How
often
do
you
see
shows
based
against
the
backdrop
of
music?
Rare,
isn't
it?
We
are
jumping
with
joy
as
Ankit
Gupta
is
returning
to
the
fiction
space
with
a
hatke
role.
All
the
three
characters
are
different
than
each
other,
making
it
worth
a
watch.
Ravie
Dubey
and
Sargun
Mehta
have
earlier
delivered
a
hit
like
Udaariyaan
with
Ankit
Gupta
and
we
cannot
wait
to
see
them
recreate
the
magic
once
again.
The
show
will
hit
the
airwaves
from
next
month
on
Colors
channel
at
a
prime
time
slot.