Junooniyatt FIRST Look: Promo Of Bigg Boss 16's Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's Show Is All About Music, Tashan

Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt First Promo Will Make You EXCITED

The Udaariyaan actor, who grabbed eyeballs during his stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is playing the role of a singer in Junooniyatt. His character has been named Jahaan. The young lad aims to win a competition and prove that the allegations against his parents were wrong.

"Mere alfaaz meri taqaat hain and meri awaaz meri yakeen. Mujhe yakeen hai ki mere jeetne se mit jayege mere maa-baap pe lage saare ilzam," Ankit said in the viral promo that has taken the internet by a storm.

Meet Junooniyatt's Jordan Aka Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 16, is back with a bang in the fiction space with Junooniyatt. He will essay the role of Jordan, who is the son of a rich person but still wishes to prove his dad wrong.

Who's Elahi? Neha Rana Is Here To Find Her Destiny

"Jab main sur lagati hu, maano main apni maa ko awaz lagati hu," Neha Rana aka Ilahi's magical voice will leave you enchanted. She is here to take you a journey filled with music and drama. Will she be able to reunite with her mother? What will happen when her fate crosses path with Jahaan and Jordan.

Wow.... Jahaan name is so soulful 💫 the story is unique and musical.... hope to see #AnkitGupta very soon on TV screen 😌❤️👌 — RoopaSri (roopasri2356) January 13, 2023

Fans REACT To Junooniyatt Promo

Netizens have already declared Junooniyatt a blockbuster, claiming that the show will set the TRP charts on fire. One user wrote, "Wow.... Jahaan name is so soulful, the story is unique and musical.... hope to see #AnkitGupta very soon on TV screen."

"Excited for this our Ankii boy As Jaahan is back to win millions of heart ankit_gupta611. All the very best. The character Jahaan is adorable," another tweeted.