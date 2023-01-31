Ankit Gupta Reveals Whom He Sees As Bigg Boss 16 Winner If Priyanka Choudhary Doesn’t Win: There's No Final...
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale: Ankit Gupta shared his thoughts on the winner of Salman Khan's reality show, revealing the name he wishes to see as BB 16 winner if Priyanka Choudhary is unable to get the maximum votes.
Bigg
Boss
16
Winner:
All
eyes
are
on
the
grand
finale
of
Salman
Khan's
reality
show
as
fans
are
keen
to
know
which
celebrity
will
lift
the
trophy
after
staying
inside
the
BB
16
house
for
four
months.
The
viewers
have
already
started
the
countdown
for
the
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
on
social
media.
While
Ankit
Gupta
might
not
be
a
part
of
the
game
anymore,
his
opinion
still
matters
a
lot
to
the
fans.
The
viewers
have
already
hailed
Ankit
Gupta
as
the
most
dignified
player
of
Bigg
Boss
16.
They
expressed
their
displeasure
when
the
Udaariyaan
actor
was
eliminated
from
the
reality
show
in
December
2022.
From
running
a
social
media
campaign
to
visiting
Viacom
18
office
to
request
the
makers
to
bring
back
Ankit
Gupta
as
a
wildcard
contestant,
the
fans
have
done
it
all.
BIGG
BOSS
16
FINALE:
WHEN
AND
WHERE
TO
WATCH
The
grand
finale
of
Bigg
Boss
16
will
be
available
for
viewing
on
Colors
channel.
The
finale
episode
will
air
on
television
on
February
12,
2023
at
9pm
on
the
leading
GEC.
Viewers
can
also
stream
the
show
online
on
VOOT
Select.
They
need
to
have
a
subscription
for
the
OTT
platform
to
watch
the
episode
online.
Salman
Khan
will
return
as
a
host
for
the
much-awaited
grand
finale
after
taking
a
break
for
two
weeks
due
to
other
work
commitments.
Last
week
Farah
Khan
entered
the
BB
16
house
as
a
special
guest,
interacting
with
the
contestants.
She
had
slammed
Priyanka
Chahar
Choudhary
and
Tina
Datta
for
their
behaviour
towards
Shalin
Bhanot.
While
fans
maintained
that
Priyanka
and
Tina
were
not
wrong,
the
director
accused
the
two
actresses
of
bullying
Shalin
Bhanot,
who
was
apparantely
taking
anti-depression
pills.
Do
you
agree
with
what
Ankit
Gupta
said
about
Bigg
Boss
16
finale?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.