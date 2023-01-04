    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Happiest Baraati At Co-star Rushad Tana & Ketaki Walawalkar's Sangeet - PICS

    Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa

    We cannot thank Rupali Ganguly enough for blessing our Instagram feed with adorable snaps from Anupamaa co-star Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar's pre-wedding festivities. On Wednesday (January 4), the TV diva posted a series of pictures from their sangeet ceremony, giving the fans a glimpse of the fun-filled celebrations.

    We extend our heartiest congratulations to Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar on starting a new innings together.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 14:02 [IST]
