Anupamaa Aka Rupali Ganguly Is Happiest Baraati At Co-star Rushad Tana & Ketaki Walawalkar's Sangeet - PICS

We
cannot
thank
Rupali
Ganguly
enough
for
blessing
our
Instagram
feed
with
adorable
snaps
from
Anupamaa
co-star
Rushad
Rana
and
Ketaki
Walawalkar's
pre-wedding
festivities.
On
Wednesday
(January
4),
the
TV
diva
posted
a
series
of
pictures
from
their
sangeet
ceremony,
giving
the
fans
a
glimpse
of
the
fun-filled
celebrations.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
Rushad
Rana
and
Ketaki
Walawalkar
on
starting
a
new
innings
together.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2023, 14:02 [IST]