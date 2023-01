Anupamaa Helmer Rajan Shahi On Success Of Rupali’s Anupama: Namaste America, Says ‘It’s Very….’

Basking in the success of Star Plus’ Anupamaa, producer Rajan Shahi came up with its prequel titled Anupama: Namaste America last year. The show premiered on Disney+Hostar and was loved by the fans.

Rajan Shahi's Star Plus show Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, premiered in July 2020 and has been winning hearts since then.

"It's one-of-its-kind experience," he continues, "It's very encouraging to know that Anupama produced by me and my mother (Deepa Shahi) under Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. is the highest-rated show and is loved by all kinds of audiences across the country.

"It is definitely encouraging that an existing show with so many members worked simultaneously and successfully released the series under I Shahi productions( Rajan Shahi and Ishika Shahi) . So for us, it is very motivating to see that it has been among the top 12 mostly watched Hindi shows online. I want to thank the entire team for creating fresh content for two different mediums at the same time. We are humbled by all the numbers and love. All our productions, DKP (Directors Kut Production), Shahi Production Pvt. Ltd and I Shahi Production are indebted to our audience for their support," he adds.