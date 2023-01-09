Anupamaa Twist: THIS Actor To Enter As Kavya's Love Interest In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show

Anupamaa
twist:
The
makers
of
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
hit
show
are
all
set
to
spice
up
things
by
introducing
a
new
track.
Whenever
a
new
track
comes,
there
are
high
chances
of
entry
of
new
artists.
Something
similar
will
happen
in
Anupamaa,
which
airs
on
Star
Plus.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
start
the
reading
session
to
know
what's
in
store
for
the
viewers
in
the
upcoming
episodes
of
Anupamaa.
You
need
to
brace
yourself
for
more
drama
as
the
creative
team
has
planned
to
introduce
a
new
entry
in
the
show.
NEW
ENTRY
IN
ANUPAMAA,
KAVYA
AND
VANRAJ'S
LIVES
TO
GET
AFFECTED
Gossip
mills
are
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Rajan
Shahi
and
his
team
have
decided
to
focus
on
the
story
of
Kavya
in
the
upcoming
episodes.
There
will
be
a
major
twist
which
will
affect
the
lives
of
Kavya
and
Vanraj.
While
there's
no
official
confirmation,
there
are
speculations
that
a
new
character
will
be
seen
as
Kavya's
love
interest.
Amit
Pachori,
who
was
recently
seen
in
Swaraj
as
Puli
Thevar,
will
enter
Anupamaa.
The
Jhansi
Ki
Rani
actor
will
essay
the
role
of
a
prominent
fashion
designer.
Guess
what?
His
track
will
be
linked
with
Kavya,
a
report
in
IWMBuzz
said.
Kavya,
played
by
Madalsa
Sharma,
will
focus
on
her
aspirations
of
becoming
a
model
and
hence,
she
will
soon
pursue
the
same.
ANUPAMAA:
RUPALI
GANGULY,
GAURAV
KHANNA
INTIMATE
SCENE
GOES
VIRAL
Things
are
set
to
heat
up
as
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna
have
shot
for
an
imtimate
scene
for
Anupamaa.
Pictures
from
the
episode
are
already
going
viral
on
the
internet,
leaving
the
fans
stunned.
Considering
Rupali
and
Gaurav's
sizzling
chemistry,
the
TV
buffs
are
quite
excited
for
their
scorching
on-screen
romance.
Anupamaa
also
stars
Sudhanshu
Pandey,
Nidhi
Shah
and
Sagar
Parekh
in
key
roles.
The
show
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
Bengali
drama
Sreemoyee,
which
aired
on
Star
Jalsha.
Anupamaa
beams
everyday
on
Star
Plus
at
10pm
slot
and
is
the
number
one
show
across
all
leading
GECs.
Are
you
excited
for
the
new
track
and
entry
in
Anupamaa?
