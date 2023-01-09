Anupamaa Twist: THIS Actor To Enter As Kavya's Love Interest In Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Show

Anupamaa twist: The makers have roped in a popular TV star to reportedly play the role of Kavya aka Madalsa Sharma's love interest. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

Anupamaa twist: The makers of Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's hit show are all set to spice up things by introducing a new track. Whenever a new track comes, there are high chances of entry of new artists. Something similar will happen in Anupamaa, which airs on Star Plus. Yes, you read that right!

Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session to know what's in store for the viewers in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. You need to brace yourself for more drama as the creative team has planned to introduce a new entry in the show.

NEW ENTRY IN ANUPAMAA, KAVYA AND VANRAJ'S LIVES TO GET AFFECTED

Gossip mills are buzzing with the rumours that Rajan Shahi and his team have decided to focus on the story of Kavya in the upcoming episodes. There will be a major twist which will affect the lives of Kavya and Vanraj. While there's no official confirmation, there are speculations that a new character will be seen as Kavya's love interest.

Amit Pachori, who was recently seen in Swaraj as Puli Thevar, will enter Anupamaa. The Jhansi Ki Rani actor will essay the role of a prominent fashion designer. Guess what? His track will be linked with Kavya, a report in IWMBuzz said. Kavya, played by Madalsa Sharma, will focus on her aspirations of becoming a model and hence, she will soon pursue the same.

ANUPAMAA: RUPALI GANGULY, GAURAV KHANNA INTIMATE SCENE GOES VIRAL

Things are set to heat up as Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have shot for an imtimate scene for Anupamaa. Pictures from the episode are already going viral on the internet, leaving the fans stunned. Considering Rupali and Gaurav's sizzling chemistry, the TV buffs are quite excited for their scorching on-screen romance.

Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah and Sagar Parekh in key roles. The show is the Hindi remake of Bengali drama Sreemoyee, which aired on Star Jalsha.

Anupamaa beams everyday on Star Plus at 10pm slot and is the number one show across all leading GECs.

Are you excited for the new track and entry in Anupamaa? Drop a tweet @Filmibeat and share your thoughts with us.

Keep watching this space for more updates.