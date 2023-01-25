Anupamaa Twist: As Maya Enters Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna's Show, THIS Character Gets Kidnapped - WATCH
Anupamaa twist: A kidnapping track will be introduced in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's daily soap as Maya makes an entry. Maya will fight for Choti Anu's custody, leaving Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia in shock.
Anupamaa
twist:
Just
when
we
thought
that
the
drama
in
Rupali
Ganguly's
hit
show
is
over,
the
makers
surprised
us
with
an
interesting
track.
Things
were
going
well
in
Anupamaa
and
Anuj
Kapadia's
abode
untill
Maya
knocked
their
doors.
While
gossip
mongers
claimed
that
she
is
Anuj's
former
girlfriend,
she
turned
out
to
be
the
mother
of
Choti
Anu,
whom
he
and
Anupamaa
have
adopted
from
the
orphanage.
ABOUT
ANUPAMAA
Anupamaa
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
Bengali
drama
Sreemoyee,
which
launched
in
June
2019
on
Star
Jalsha.
Star
Plus
later
remade
the
show
in
Hindi,
naming
it
Anupamaa.
The
daily
soap
has
been
topping
the
TRP
charts
since
its
inception,
securing
the
numero
uno
spot
since
several
weeks.
At
a
time
when
many
shows
faced
the
axe
on
different
channels,
Rupali
Ganguly's
drama
has
been
entertaining
the
viewers
since
the
past
two
years
now.
Anupamaa
also
stars
Gaurav
Khanna,
Madalsa
Sharma,
Sudhanshu
Pandey
and
Nidhi
Shah
in
pivotal
roles.
Chhavi
Pandey
has
recently
entered
the
show
as
Maya,
who
will
wreak
havoc
in
MaAn's
lives.
Are
you
excited
for
the
new
track
in
Anupamaa?
Do
share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.