    Anupamaa NEW ENTRY: THIS Actress To Play Real Mother Of Choti Anu In Rupali Ganguly’s Hit Show?

    Anupamaa New Twist: The makers have reportedly planned a new track following which the real mother of Choti Anu will enter the lives of Anupamaa and Anuj.
    Anupamaa Update: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa premiered on Star Plus in July 2020 and has been continuously winning hearts since then.

    As per the ongoing buzz, the top-rated show is all set to witness a new entry. Reportedly, the real mother of Choti Anu is soon going to enter Anupamaa. The makers are said to have approached Chhavi Pandey to play the pivotal part.

    However, an official announcement is still awaited.

    Keep watching this space for more updates!

    Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 14:20 [IST]
