Anupamaa: Who Is Chhavi Pandey? All You Need To Know About Actress Entering Rupali Ganguly's Show As Maya
Anupamaa update: Who is Chhavi Pandey? Here's all you need to know about the actress, who will be seen as Maya in Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's hit daily soap. The Ladies Special 2 actress is also a good singer.
Anupamaa
update:
Ardent
viewers
of
Rupali
Ganguly
and
Gaurav
Khanna's
show
need
to
brace
themselves
for
more
drama
as
the
makers
have
planned
exciting
twists.
From
introducing
a
new
character
to
focusing
on
problems
in
Anupamaa
and
Anuj's
marital
lives,
the
creative
team
has
decided
to
spice
up
things
with
an
interesting
track.
If
you
thought
that
the
drama
in
the
show
is
over
after
Pakhi-Adhik's
marriage,
you
are
mistaken,
the
makers
have
planned
more
twists
and
turns
for
the
fans
of
Anupamaa.
Guess
what?
A
popular
TV
star
is
all
set
to
enter
Anupamaa.
We
are
talking
about
Chhavi
Pandey.
If
the
recent
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
Chhavi
will
be
seen
as
Choti
Anu's
real
mother
in
the
show.
She
will
reportedly
make
a
splashing
entry
in
Anupamaa.
However,
there
are
rumours
that
the
character
will
create
troubles
for
Anuj
and
Anupamaa,
who
are
already
facing
issues
because
of
Baa
and
Shah
family
members.
Anupamaa
airs
everyday
on
Star
Plus
at
10pm.
The
show
has
been
dominating
the
TRP
charts
since
its
inception.
Anupamaa,
which
also
stars
Sudhanshu
Pandey
and
Madalsa
Sharma,
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
Bengali
drama
Sreemoyee.
It
is
produced
by
Rajan
Shahi,
who
is
also
the
man
behind
Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kya
Kehlata
that
features
Harshad
Chopda
and
Pranali
Rathod
in
lead
roles.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 15:08 [IST]