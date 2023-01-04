Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Hiten Tejwani Makes Heroic Entry, His Scene With Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar Goes Viral

Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
all
set
to
take
a
generation
leap
soon.
While
the
makers
are
busy
chalking
out
the
track
for
the
leap,
Hiten
Tejwani
has
made
a
heroic
entry
in
the
romantic
drama.
The
Bigg
Boss
11
contestant's
scene
with
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Drop
everything
and
check
out
the
clip
right
here.
BADE
ACHHE
LAGTE
HAIN
2
VIRAL
VIDEO
Hiten
Tejwani
made
a
heroic
entry
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
leaving
the
audience
awestruck.
However,
there's
a
big
twist.
Both
Lakhan
and
Ram
are
unware
that
they
are
siblings.
While
one
is
reach,
the
another
has
lived
in
chawls.
Their
mother
couldn't
come
in
front
of
them
as
she
didn't
wish
to
reveal
her
identity.
Lakhan
and
Ram
engaged
in
a
war
of
words
after
the
former
said
that
he
won't
allow
someone
to
ruin
Avni's
lives.
Lakhan
even
threatened
to
hit
Ram
after
the
latter
caught
him
by
his
collar.
The
duo
took
potshots
at
each
other,
leaving
the
other
family
members
shocked.
Hiten's
scene
with
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
is
going
viral
on
Twitter
and
Instagram.
The
official
Twitter
handle
of
Sony
TV
released
a
new
promo
along
with
the
caption,
"Do
bhaiyon
ke
beech
chhidi
hai
jung,
ab
Ram
ki
zindagi
mein
kaunsi
nayi
chunauti
aayegi?
Dekhiye
#RayaKaSafar
#BadeAchheLagteHain2,
aaj
raat
8
baje,
sirf
#SonyEntertainmentTelevision
par." Check
out
the
promo
right
here!
DISHA
PARMAR,
NAKUUL
MEHTA
QUIT
BADE
ACHHE
LAGTE
HAIN
2
Disha
and
Nakuul,
who
playes
the
respective
roles
of
Priya
and
Ram
Kapoor
in
BALH
2,
have
confirmed
their
exit
from
the
show.
While
Ekta
Kapoor
tried
her
best
to
convince
them
to
stay
in
the
show,
the
duo
decided
to
move
on.
The
two
co-stars
are
not
comfortable
playing
parents
to
grown-ups
at
this
stage
of
their
career
and
hence,
they
decided
to
quit
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2.
ABOUT
BADE
ACHHE
LAGTE
HAIN
2
The
romantic
drama,
which
is
the
second
installment
of
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
went
on
air
in
August
2021.
The
show
is
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
who
is
also
the
producer
of
Dharam
Patnii,
Naagin
6,
Kundali
Bhagya,
Kumkum
Bhagya
and
Parineetii.
The
show
will
soon
take
a
generation
leap
following
which
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
will
make
an
exit.
Gossip
mills
are
buzzing
with
the
rumours
that
Niti
Taylor
has
been
approached
to
play
the
female
lead
after
the
show
takes
a
leap.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same.
The
Kaisi
Yeh
Yaarian
actress
was
last
seen
on
the
small
screen
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10,
which
beamed
on
Colors
channel.
Niti
Taylor
was
evicted
from
the
dance-based
reality
show
along
with
Nia
Sharma
in
a
double
elimination.
Her
eviction
surprised
the
audience
as
she
won
hearts
with
her
amazing
performances
on
the
dance
floor.
Are
you
excited
for
the
leap
in
Ekyta
Kapoor's
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
season
2?
