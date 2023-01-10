Thak Nahi Jate Itni Baar Shaadi Karke: Nakuul Mehta Gets 'Re-Married', Fans Remind Him 'It's Legit 10th Time'

Nakuul Mehta, who is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, got 're-married', leaving the fans in splits. It was his quirky caption that captured the attention of the masses, who reminded him that it was 'legit 10th time'.

Nakuul Mehta's social media game is on point and we are guilty of stalking him on Twitter or Instagram. The TV heartthrob knows how to keep the fans engaged with his posts and pictures that he often shares on social media platforms. On Tuesday (January 10), the Ishqbaaaz actor dropped a stunning photo that left the internet impressed. Fans couldn't help but gush over his hot avatar in a sherwani.

While his ardent followers went gaga over his dashing look, the netizens playfully trolled him. Wondering why would anyone troll Nakuul Mehta? Well, you need to check his quirky caption.