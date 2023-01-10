Thak Nahi Jate Itni Baar Shaadi Karke: Nakuul Mehta Gets 'Re-Married', Fans Remind Him 'It's Legit 10th Time'
Nakuul Mehta, who is seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, got 're-married', leaving the fans in splits. It was his quirky caption that captured the attention of the masses, who reminded him that it was 'legit 10th time'.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 18:49 [IST]
