Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul's Ishqbaaz Co-Star To Play His Daughter; Balika Vadhu 2 Star To Play Male Lead

In what came as a shocking twist for the audience, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a massive change in teh star cast. As the show is heading for another leap, Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively, have announced their exit from the show. The new came as a shock to everyone and there have been speculations about who will be the next lead of the show. And now, as per a report published in ETimes, Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai will be playing the lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2.

The report further suggested that Niti will be essaying the role of Pihu who happens to be Nakuul and Disha's onscreen daughter. For the uninitiated, Niti had earlier shared the screen with Nakuul in Ishqbaaz and the actress will now be playing the role of his daughter in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. On the other hand, Randeep, who played a lead role in Balika Vadhu 2, will be seen playing a pivotal role. However, the details about his character haven't been revealed. To note, Niti was also a part of Bade Acche Lagte Hain wherein she played Shubhaavi Choksey's daughter.

Earlier, Hiten Tejwani had joined the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 wherein he was introduced as Lakhand, Ram's younger brother. Talking about his exit, Ram stated, "The show got a lot of love though many people had doubts when we started as because we took on an iconic show (and remade it). But for it to have the journey and reach out to people the way it has, I think has been truly special. I feel creatively full, having been a part of it for so long. The story is going places and I feel going ahead there's nothing new I can bring to it. I will miss playing Ram".