Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul's Ishqbaaz Co-Star To Play His Daughter; Balika Vadhu 2 Star To Play Male Lead

In
what
came
as
a
shocking
twist
for
the
audience,
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
witnessed
a
massive
change
in
teh
star
cast.
As
the
show
is
heading
for
another
leap,
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar,
who
play
the
role
of
Ram
and
Priya
respectively,
have
announced
their
exit
from
the
show.
The
new
came
as
a
shock
to
everyone
and
there
have
been
speculations
about
who
will
be
the
next
lead
of
the
show.
And
now,
as
per
a
report
published
in
ETimes,
Niti
Taylor
and
Randeep
Rai
will
be
playing
the
lead
in
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2.
The
report
further
suggested
that
Niti
will
be
essaying
the
role
of
Pihu
who
happens
to
be
Nakuul
and
Disha's
onscreen
daughter.
For
the
uninitiated,
Niti
had
earlier
shared
the
screen
with
Nakuul
in
Ishqbaaz
and
the
actress
will
now
be
playing
the
role
of
his
daughter
in
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2.
On
the
other
hand,
Randeep,
who
played
a
lead
role
in
Balika
Vadhu
2,
will
be
seen
playing
a
pivotal
role.
However,
the
details
about
his
character
haven't
been
revealed.
To
note,
Niti
was
also
a
part
of
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
wherein
she
played
Shubhaavi
Choksey's
daughter.
Earlier,
Hiten
Tejwani
had
joined
the
cast
of
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2
wherein
he
was
introduced
as
Lakhand,
Ram's
younger
brother.
Talking
about
his
exit,
Ram
stated,
"The
show
got
a
lot
of
love
though
many
people
had
doubts
when
we
started
as
because
we
took
on
an
iconic
show
(and
remade
it).
But
for
it
to
have
the
journey
and
reach
out
to
people
the
way
it
has,
I
think
has
been
truly
special.
I
feel
creatively
full,
having
been
a
part
of
it
for
so
long.
The
story
is
going
places
and
I
feel
going
ahead
there's
nothing
new
I
can
bring
to
it.
I
will
miss
playing
Ram".
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 18:43 [IST]