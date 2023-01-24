Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Co-star Joins Randeep Rai, Niti Taylor?

Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
cast:
Leap
brings
freshness
to
the
story
but
there
are
times
when
the
original
cast
members
have
to
bid
adieu
to
the
show
whenever
the
makers
introduce
a
time
jump.
Ekta
Kapoor's
romantic
drama
starring
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta
will
also
witness
a
similar
development.
The
two
talented
artists
have
quit
the
show
and
they
won't
be
seen
post
the
generation
leap.
If
the
latest
buzz
is
to
be
believed,
the
makers
are
in
talks
with
a
popular
TV
star
to
play
a
key
role
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
after
the
leap.
Hint-
The
star
has
worked
in
the
hit
show
Yeh
Rishtey
Hain
Pyaar
Ke.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
more.
Randeep,
Niti
In
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
Randeep
Rai
and
Niti
Taylor
have
been
confirmed
to
play
the
lead
roles
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
The
two
stars,
who
have
worked
in
famous
dramas,
will
be
seen
taking
the
legacy
of
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta
ahead.
While
Niti
Taylor
is
fondly
known
for
her
roles
in
Kaisi
Yeh
Yaariaan
and
Ishqbaaaz,
Randeep
became
a
household
name
after
playing
the
role
of
Sameer
in
Yeh
Unn
Dinon
Ki
Baat
Hai.
Interestingly,
Niti
was
seen
in
a
character
role
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
which
starred
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar.
Why
Disha,
Nakuul
QUIT
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2?
Disha
Parmar
and
Nakuul
Mehta
put
down
their
papers
as
they
didn't
wish
to
play
parents
to
grown
up
children
after
the
leap
in
the
show.
While
Ekta
Kapoor
tried
her
best
to
change
their
decision,
the
Pyaar
Ka
Dard
Hai
Meetha
Meetha
Pyaara
Pyaar
actors
had
made
up
their
mind.
The
makers
introduced
Hiten
Tejwani
as
Ram
Kapoor's
younger
brother
before
the
leap
track
was
incorporated
in
the
storyline.
Rhea
Sharma
To
Join
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2?
What
We
Know
According
to
a
report
in
India
Forums,
Rhea
Sharma
is
in
talks
with
the
production
house
for
a
role
in
the
romantic
drama.
While
the
channel
and
Ekta
Kapoor's
team
have
not
issued
an
official
statement
about
the
new
cast,
gossip
mills
suggest
that
Rhea
will
make
her
comeback
to
the
small
screen
after
two
years
with
BALH
2.
Rhea
Sharma
earned
millions
of
fans
when
she
played
the
lead
role
of
Mishti
in
Yeh
Rishtey
Hain
Pyaar
Ke.
Her
sizzling
chemistry
with
Shaheer
Sheikh
grabbed
several
eyeballs
for
the
show.
Are
you
excited
to
see
Rhea
Sharma
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2?
Share
your
thoughts
with
us
by
tweeting
@Filmibeat.
Stay
tuned
for
more
updates.