Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul’s Ishqbaaz Brother Paired Opposite Rhea Sharma Aka Pihu Post Leap
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Update: Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar have quit as the show is taking a generation leap. While Niti Taylor is confirmed to play the lead role post-leap, another Ishqbaaz actor has confirmed entry.
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar's
much-loved
show
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
a
sequel
to
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar's
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain,
is
continuously
is
the
news
for
the
last
few
weeks.
As
reported
earlier,
the
makers
are
set
to
introduce
a
generation
leap
in
the
popular
Sony
TV
show
after
which
Nakuul
and
Disha
are
going
to
exit
the
show.
Later,
it
was
confirmed
that
Nakuul's
Ishqbaaz
heroine
Niti
Taylor
will
enter
as
the
new
female
lead
post
the
leap
while
Yeh
Un
Dinon
Ki
Baat
Hai
fame
Randeep
Rai
will
be
seen
as
the
new
hero.
Now,
another
Ishqbaaz
co-star
of
Nakuul
Mehta
has
confirmed
his
entry
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
Well,
we're
talking
about
Leenesh
Mattoo
who
played
Nakuul's
younger
brother
Rudra
Singh
Oberoi
in
the
popular
Star
Plus
show.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
Confirming
his
entry
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2,
Leenesh
told
ETimes,
"The
first
person
to
congratulate
me
when
I
was
finalised
for
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
was
Nakuul.
He
still
has
a
few
episodes
left
to
shoot
and
I
am
looking
forward
to
connecting
with
him
again
on
the
set.
It
was
great
fun
working
with
him
in
Ishqbaaaz
and
so
it
is
always
nostalgic
when
we
meet
each
other.
We
played
brothers
in
Ishqbaaaz
and
I
recall
how
I
was
new
to
the
TV
industry
and
we
had
connected
so
well.
Even
after
the
show
got
over
we
continued
to
keep
in
touch
but
could
not
meet
often.
Now,
I
look
forward
to
connecting
again
with
him
as
I
start
to
shoot
today."
Interestingly,
Leenesh
will
be
paired
opposite
Pihu
after
the
leap.
For
the
unversed,
Shaheer
Sheikh's
Yeh
Rishtey
Hain
Pyaar
Ke
heroine
Rhea
Sharma
is
rumoured
to
be
playing
the
role
of
Pihu
in
the
show.
However,
the
actress
is
yet
to
react
to
the
same.
Talking
about
his
role,
Leenesh
added,
"Often
you
see
the
lead
actors
doing
everything
and
the
rest
of
the
cast
is
just
giving
expressions
or
merely
standing
behind.
I
feel
that
if
you
are
choosing
a
supporting
cast,
they
should
also
be
able
to
contribute
to
a
show.
My
role
in
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
is
interesting
and
important.
I
am
paired
opposite
Pihu
(Rhea
Sharma)."