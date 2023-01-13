Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul-Disha Aka Ram & Priya To Get A SHOCKING Ending; No Scope Of Comeback

Ekta
Kapoor's
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hain
2
was
launched
on
Sony
TV
in
August
2021
and
the
show
has
been
winning
appreciation
since
then.
Featuring
Nakuul
Mehta
and
Disha
Parmar
in
the
lead
roles
of
Ram
and
Priya
respectively,
BALH
2
is
the
second
installment
of
Ram
Kapoor
and
Sakshi
Tanwar's
hit
show
Bade
Acche
Lagte
Hai.
As
reported
earlie,
the
much
loved
show
is
all
set
to
take
a
time
leap
of
20
years
after
which
the
new
generation
of
the
Kapoor
family
will
be
introduced
in
it.
Also,
Nakuul
and
Disha
have
confirmed
their
exit
from
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
As
soon
as
the
news
of
the
generation
leap
came
out,
several
reports
suggested
that
Hiten
Tejwani
will
be
entering
the
popular
drama
as
new
Ram.
However,
he
later
entered
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2
as
his
brother
Lakhan.
Now,
the
latest
buzz
suggests
that
no
one
is
going
to
replace
Nakuul
and
Disha
as
Ram
and
Priya.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
makers
have
planned
a
shocking
end
for
the
popular
characters.
Reportedly,
Ram
and
Priya
will
die
in
an
accident.
Also,
there
will
be
no
scope
of
Nakuul
and
Disha's
comeback
as
Ram
and
Priya.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
While
Ekta
brainstormed
with
the
team
to
handle
their
characters
in
the
plot
anyhow.
Reveaing
the
same,
a
source
informed
ETimes,
"But
it
was
just
not
possible.
Neither
would
it
have
made
sense
to
have
a
new
Ram
and
a
new
Priya.
So
after
much
deliberation,
it's
now
final
that
Ram
and
Priya
will
die
in
the
show."
Well,
is
it
indeed
a
piece
of
heartbreaking
news
for
the
fans
of
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
2.
While
most
of
the
characters
are
leaving,
the
makers
have
retained
Shubhaavi
Cholsey
as
the
main
antagonist
Nandini
Kapoor.
Also
there
were
rumours
the
makers
have
approached
Niti
Taylor
for
a
pivotal
role
after
the
leap.
However,
there's
no
confirmation
yet
on
that
front.
